WOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 9th, 2021

The opening round of fixtures in the T20 Blast 2021 has Worcestershire taking on defending champions Nottinghamshire at New Road on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire have been one of the teams to beat in the County Championship this season, with the likes of Ben Duckett and Luke Fletcher impressing with bat and ball respectively. Although T20 cricket is a different ball game altogether, Nottinghamshire have a strong squad in place to defend their T20 Blast crown.

Worcestershire are no pushovers and thrive under pressure, having made it to the T20 Blast Finals Day twice in the last three years. With a long batting line-up and a resourceful bowling attack, the Worcs will look to begin their T20 Blast campaign on the right note. Despite boasting Moeen Ali in the squad, Worcestershire will start off as slight underdogs against a well-oiled Nottinghamshire side.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D'Oliveira, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Predicted Playing XIs

Worcestershire

Moeen Ali (c), Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliviera, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Barnard, Dillon Pennington, Ben Dwarshuis and Ish Sodhi

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney (c), Matt Carter, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball and Dane Paterson

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group

Date & Time: 9th June 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcestershire

Pitch Report

A high-scoring T20 Blast game is on the cards with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the ball should do a bit in the initial overs, the batsmen will target the square boundaries from the start. The spinners might play a role in the middle overs, with some turn available off the surface. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything over 170 being a competitive total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs NOT)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Jake Libby, Joe Clarke, Brett D'Oliviera, Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Steven Mullaney, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Ball and Luke Fletcher

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Joe Clarke

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Riki Wessels, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Steven Mullaney, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Ball and Luke Fletcher

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar