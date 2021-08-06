WOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Worcestershire will take on Sussex in the 48th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire have won three of their last four matches, with the sole loss coming at the hands of Middlesex in their last outing. They will be eager to return to winning ways in the Royal London One-Day Cup today. Sussex, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the tournament. They’ve lost three of their four Royal London One-Day Cup matches and will start as underdogs today.

WOR vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

WOR XI

Jack Haynes, Thomas Charles Fell, Joshua Dell, Jake Libby, Ed Barnard, Gareth Roderick, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Jacques Banton, Josh Baker

SUS XI

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Travis Head, Tom Haines (c), David Wiese, Oliver Carter (wk), Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Henry Crocombe, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer

Match Details

WOR vs SUS, Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 48

Date and Time: 6th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Worcester generally favors the batsmen in the 50-over format. However, the pacers will find some assistance from the pitch in terms of bounce and carry. The average first innings score at the venue is above 275 runs.

Today’s WOR vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Oliver Carter scored a brilliant half-century in the last match and will be an interesting pick for today's Royal London One-Day Cup game.

Batsmen

Jack Haynes has already scored a century in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored 153 runs against Essex, before adding 77 against Kent.

Travis Head has performed consistently for Sussex and is the backbone of the team. He has scored some important runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

All-rounders

Brett D’Oliveira is a fantastic all-rounder who has been in top form over the last couple of Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He should also be a top multiplier choice for your Dream11 WOR vs SUS Fantasy side.

Bowlers

Joe Leach has done tremendously well for his side and will be in the hunt for wickets once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR) – 453 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) – 427 points

Joe Leach (WOR) – 375 points

Ed Barnard (WOR) – 302 points

Travis Head (SUS) – 242 points

Important stats for WOR vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Brett D’Oliveira: 251 runs and 5 wickets

Jack Haynes: 318 runs

Joe Leach: 144 runs and 6 wickets

Ed Barnard: 89 runs and 6 wickets

Travis Head: 169 runs

WOR vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

WOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Carter, Ben Brown, Jack Haynes, Travis Head, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, David Wiese, Joe Leach, Will Beer, Archie Lenham

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Jack Haynes

WOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Carter, Jack Haynes, Travis Head, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, David Wiese, Joe Leach, Will Beer, Archie Lenham, Charlie Morris

Captain: Ed Barnard. Vice-captain: Joe Leach

Edited by Samya Majumdar