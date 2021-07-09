WOR vs WAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Worcestershire are set to lock horns with Warwickshire in the North Group match of the ongoing 2021 T20 Blast at New Road in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire are currently positioned third in the points table after winning five out of eleven matches. They have faced four defeats, bagging twelve points so far.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire have been inconsistent with eleven points from as many games since a good start in the T20 Blast 2021.

Warwickshire will arrive in this match on the back of a defeat against Nottinghamshire and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be keen to move ahead with their winning momentum and add valuable points to their tally.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three picks for captain and vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

#3 Charlie Morris

The 29-year-old Charlie Morris has been decent with his short spells in the latest encounters for Worcestershire. He went on to scalp three wickets in the previous game against Derbyshire and gave away just 21 runs from his three overs.

Morris is also the highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast, having bagged 15 wickets from 10 matches.

#2 Sam Hain

Middle-order batsman Sam Hain has provided a great balance to the Warwickshire batting lineup in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. He has scored 293 runs in 10 matches with an impressive average of 41.85 and a strike rate of 140.

Hain has also scored three fifties so far and is one of the best contenders for the role of captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

The tall guy from Barbados, Carlos Brathwaite, is well known for his all-round abilities in white-ball cricket. He scalped three wickets in Warwickshire’s recent clash against Yorkshire and gave away seven runs in two overs.

Moreover, the West Indian has picked up as many as 18 wickets from nine games this season. Also, his utility with the bat lower down the order makes him a more likable option as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

