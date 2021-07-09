WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 09, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids will lock horns with the Warwickshire Bears in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire Rapids are having a decent T20 Blast campaign so far. They will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against the Derbyshire Falcons by 14 runs. They have won five out of their 11 T20 Blast fixtures and are currently placed in third spot in the North Group points table. The Rapids will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Bears.

Warwickshire Bears have also won five out of their 11 T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves in fifth spot in the North Group points table. They lost their last game to Nottinghamshire CCC by a big margin of 114 runs. This will be a must-win game for the Bears if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With both looking forward to winning this match and strengthening their positions in the standings, we can witness a thrilling T20 Blast contest at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire Rapids

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Alex Milton and Thomas Charles Fell.

Warwickshire Bears

Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Michael Burgess (WK), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (C), Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock, Ryan Sidebottom and Rob Yates.

Probable Playing XIs

Worcestershire Rapids

Ben Cox (C & WK), Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris.

Warwickshire Bears

Will Rhodes (C), Jacob Bethell, Michael Burgess (WK), Ethan Brookes, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock, Rob Yates.

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire Rapids vs Warwickshire Bears, North Group, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 9th July 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester has greatly favored the batsmen in the last couple of T20 Blast matches. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will be able to play shots on the up. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. The wicket is expected to remain true for the entire duration of the match and anything around 190 should be a good first innings total at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs WAS)

WOR vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Kyle Mayers, Ben Dwarshuis, Craig Miles, Dillon Pennington.

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Sam Hain, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Kyle Mayers, Ish Sodhi, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Will Rhodes.

