WOR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 16th, 2021

Worcestershire will take on Yorkshire in the 31st match of the T20 Blast today.

Worcestershire have played three T20 Blast games so far, winning twice while the other ended in a tie. They are currently third in the North Group standings with five points. They beat Lancashire by eight wickets in their last match.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with four points from three games. They have won twice and lost once. Yorkshire will head into today's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a 18-run win over Leicestershire.

Squads to choose from:

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali (C), Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Josh Tongue, Charlie Morris, Ben Cox (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Thomas Charles Fell and Dillon Pennington.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dominic Bess, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid, Duanne Olivier, George Hill and Jack Shutt.

Predicted Playing XIs

Worcestershire

Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Moeen Ali, Ross Whiteley, Jake Libby, Ben Cox, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshius, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Yorkshire, 32nd Match

Venue: County Ground, Worcester

Date and Time: 16th June, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The County Ground pitch generally favors the batsmen, who can expect the ball to come nicely on to the bat. But the pacers are also expected to find good movement off the surface, with the average first innings score at the venue being 170 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs YOR)

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brett D’Oliveira, Jordan Thompson, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Jake Libby, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: David Willey. Vice-captain: Jordan Thompson

Edited by Samya Majumdar