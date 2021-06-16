WOR vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 16th, 2021

Worcestershire will take on Yorkshire in Match No. 32 of the T20 Blast 2021. The two teams meet at the County Ground in New Road, Worcester, on Wednesday.

Worcestershire have started the tournament with two wins and a tie from three games so far. Their opening encounter ended in a tie against Nottinghamshire. However, they defeated Northamptonshire and Lancashire in their next two outings.

They are clearly the side to beat and will be looking to extend their winning run in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

On the other hand, Yorkshire have had a mixed bag. They are placed 7th in the table with a win and a loss respectively from a couple of games. They tasted victory in their T20 Blast 2021 season opener as they defeated Warwickshire by 6 wickets. However, they lost to Durham by 20 runs in the next game. A win against Worcestershire will give them some momentum.

Having said that, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream 11 team for the T20 Blast match between Worcestershire and Yorkshire.

#3 Brett D’ Oliveira

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final

Worcestershire opener Brett D’ Oliveira has been in fine touch this season. He has scored 109 runs from 3 games, including a match-winning unbeaten 36-ball 61 against Lancashire.

He also bowls leg-breaks and has been quite effective with the ball. From a total of 5 overs bowled, he has conceded just 17 runs at an economy of 3.40.

His power-hitting skills with the ball and effectiveness with the ball makes him a valuable pick in your fantasy team.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Durham Cricket v Yorkshire Vikings - Vitality T20 Blast

Jonny Bairstow is no new name to the cricketing fans out there across the globe. He is known widely for his attacking range of batting.

Although Yorkshire have had a mixed tournament so far, Bairstow has been among the runs. He has 101 runs from two games, at an impressive average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 140.27.

He scored a crucial 67 for his side against Durham. His return to form is a positive for Yorkshire. Bairstow brings value to the table and can get you good points.

#1 Moeen Ali

Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final

Worcestershire skipper and star all-rounder Moeen Ali is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. He scored a match-winning 52 against Northamptonshire. He also has 4 wickets at an economy of 5.45 and an average of 15.

Ali is someone who can win games with both bat and ball. His all-round ability will help you add more points to your Dream11 team in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Worcestershire and Yorkshire.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava