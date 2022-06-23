WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at New Road in Worcester on Thursday, June 23.

Worcestershire have had a torrid run in the T20 Blast 2022. With just one win eight losses and one no-result, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Yorkshire, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with five wins, four losses and one no-result to their name.

WOR vs YOR Probable Playing 11 today

Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Colin Munro (c), Ed Barnard, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick (wk), Jake Libby, Dwayne Bravo, Charlie Morris, Mitchell Terry Stanley, Patrick Brown.

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Harry Brook (c), Shadab Khan, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Dominic Leech.

Match Details

WOR vs YOR, North Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 23rd 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at New Road in Worcester has been an excellent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast 2022 being 182 runs.

Today’s WOR vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in good form with the bat, smashing 194 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 136.61.

Batter

Adam Lyth has amassed 367 runs at an average of 40.77 and a strike rate of 172.30 in the T20 Blast 2022.

All-rounder

Brett D’Oliveira has been excellent with both the bat and ball, scoring 274 runs and picking up seven wickets.

Bowler

Patrick Brown has taken eight wickets in nine T20 Blast 2022 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 636 points

Adam Lyth (YOR): 607 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR): 550 points

Harry Brook (YOR): 456 points

Colin Munro (WOR): 310 points

Important stats for WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Brett D’Oliveira: 274 runs & 7 wickets

Colin Munro: 207 runs

Adam Lyth: 367 runs

Harry Brook: 282 runs

Jordan Thompson: 16 wickets

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Yorkshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook. Adam Lyth, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Leech, Patrick Brown, Charlie Brown.

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Yorkshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook. Adam Lyth, Ed Pollock, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Brett D’Oliveira, Dominic Leech, Patrick Brown, Charlie Brown.

Captain: Jordan Thompson. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.

