WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Worcestershire (WOR) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at New Road in Worcester on Thursday, June 23.
Worcestershire have had a torrid run in the T20 Blast 2022. With just one win eight losses and one no-result, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Yorkshire, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with five wins, four losses and one no-result to their name.
WOR vs YOR Probable Playing 11 today
Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Colin Munro (c), Ed Barnard, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick (wk), Jake Libby, Dwayne Bravo, Charlie Morris, Mitchell Terry Stanley, Patrick Brown.
Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Harry Brook (c), Shadab Khan, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Dominic Leech.
Match Details
WOR vs YOR, North Group, T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: June 23rd 2022, 10 PM IST
Venue: New Road, Worcester
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at New Road in Worcester has been an excellent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast 2022 being 182 runs.
Today’s WOR vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in good form with the bat, smashing 194 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 136.61.
Batter
Adam Lyth has amassed 367 runs at an average of 40.77 and a strike rate of 172.30 in the T20 Blast 2022.
All-rounder
Brett D’Oliveira has been excellent with both the bat and ball, scoring 274 runs and picking up seven wickets.
Bowler
Patrick Brown has taken eight wickets in nine T20 Blast 2022 games so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 636 points
Adam Lyth (YOR): 607 points
Jordan Thompson (YOR): 550 points
Harry Brook (YOR): 456 points
Colin Munro (WOR): 310 points
Important stats for WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Brett D’Oliveira: 274 runs & 7 wickets
Colin Munro: 207 runs
Adam Lyth: 367 runs
Harry Brook: 282 runs
Jordan Thompson: 16 wickets
WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook. Adam Lyth, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Leech, Patrick Brown, Charlie Brown.
Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook. Adam Lyth, Ed Pollock, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Brett D’Oliveira, Dominic Leech, Patrick Brown, Charlie Brown.
Captain: Jordan Thompson. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.