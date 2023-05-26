WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Worcestershire (WOR) square off against Yorkshire (YOR) at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Worcestershire began their campaign with a win. They are currently third in the points table and will look to maintain their position at the top half of the table with a win in this match.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, have lost their first match and are currently seventh in the points table. They will have to win this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

WOR vs YOR Match Details

The eighth game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on May 26 at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester. The match will commence at 10.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WOR vs YOR, Match 8, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, Friday; 10.00 pm IST.

Venue: County Ground, New Road, Worcester

WOR vs YOR Probable Playing XIs

WOR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WOR Probable Playing XI

B Cox, E Pollock, K Ali-II, A Hose, J Haynes, Michael Bracewell, B D'Oliveira, P Brown, M Stanley, Usama Mir, and Adam Finch.

YOR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

YOR Probable Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, W Fraine, J Thompson, M Revis, Domonic Bess, B Mike, D Leech, and J Chohan.

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow

The English wicketkeeper-batter is making a comeback into cricket after a long absence due to injury. Jonny Bairstow looked a bit of touch in the first match, but he will be looking to regain his form quickly and perform big in this match.

Batter

Adam Hose

Adam Hose looked in good touch in the first match. He will be looking to continue his form and score big in this match. Hose looks like the best pick from the batter category for this match.

All-rounder

B D'Oliveira

Brett D'Oliveira contributed with both the bat and the ball. He will be a valuable pick for the fantasy contests of the match because of his current all-round form.

Bowler

Usama Mir

Usama Mir has been in good form in the first match with the ball. He is in good wicket-taking form and that makes him a great pick for the match.

WOR vs YOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow looked far from his original touch in the first match. But he will be looking to contribute in a big way in this match and he is a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Michael Bracewell

The Kiwi all-rounder will be a great pick for the match. Michael Bracewell can make valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball. He will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WOR vs YOR, Match 8

Jonny Bairstow

Adam Hose

Michael Bracewell

Brett D'Oliveira

Usama Mir

WOR vs YOR Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcestershire will favor the bowler, especially the seamers. However, the longer the pitch is exposed to the sun it will get better for batting. So seam bowlers and middle-order batters will be the best choices for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, B Cox

Batters: Dawid Malan, Adam Hose, E Pollock

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Brett D'Oliveira, Dominic Bess

Bowlers: Usama Mir, P Brown, J Chohan

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

WOR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, B Cox

Batters: Dawid Malan, Adam Hose, E Pollock

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Brett D'Oliveira, Dominic Bess

Bowlers: Usama Mir, P Brown, J Chohan

Poll : 0 votes