WOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 25, 2021

Worcestershire will be up against Durham in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at New Road in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire started their T20 Blast campaign on a good note, forcing a tie against Nottinghamshire before registering wins over Northamptonshire and Lancashire. However, they haven't recorded a single win since and have slipped down to sixth spot in the standings. Worcestershire have lost three of their last four matches, with one game being washed out. They will be desperate to return to winning ways at the earliest.

With four wins, two losses and a washed-out game, Durham are fourth in the North Group points table, just two points adrift of table-toppers Yorkshire. They will head into Friday's T20 Blast fixture on the back of a nine-wicket loss to Northamptonshire. Durham will be eager to beat Worcestershire and move up the points table.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire: Ben Cox (c & wk), Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Daryl Mitchell

Durham: Cameron Bancroft (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Kyle Coetzer, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Ally Evans, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Liam Trevaskis

Predicted Playing XIs

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

Durham: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cameron Bancroft (c), Ned Eckersley (wk), Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Durham

Date and Time: June 25th 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

Four T20 Blast games have been played at New Road in Worcester this season, with the average first-innings score at the venue being around 167 runs. While the spinners have done pretty well on this ground, the pacers have gone for runs. 170-175 could be a par score in Friday's match.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WOR vs DUR)

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Durham - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, David Bedingham, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Riki Wessels, Ben Stokes, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Raine, Ben Dwarshuis, Brydon Carse, Dillon Pennington

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Ben Raine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Cox, Cameron Bancroft, Ross Whiteley, Graham Clark, Riki Wessels, Ben Stokes, Ben Raine, Ish Sodhi, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Morris, Brydon Carse

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Riki Wessels

