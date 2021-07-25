WOR vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Worcestershire square off against Kent in a Group A encounter at this year's Royal London One-Day Cup. The New Road in Worcester will be the venue for this game.

Worcestershire will be playing their first game of the 50-over tournament this season. They have a decent record in the Royal London One-Day Cup and have a win percentage of 53.12%. Worcestershire reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 edition and will look to better that this time around.

On the other hand, Kent have played one game and they lost badly against Durham. They conceded a massive 405 against Durham and lost by 103 runs. Hence, Kent will be looking to improve on the bowling front and the top-order will also want to get back amongst the runs.

Squads to choose from

Worcestershire: Joe Leach (c), Jack Haynes, Brett D'Oliveira, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Ed Barnard, Gareth Roderick, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Jacques Banton, Josh Baker, Ben Parker, Henry Cullen, Jake Libby

Kent: Ollie Robinson (c), Harry Finch, Nathan Gilchrist, Heino Kuhn, James Logan, Matt Milnes, George Munsey, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus O'Riordan, Hamid Qadri, Matt Quinn, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart

Worcestershire v Kent Probable Playing XI today

Worcestershire: Jack Haynes, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Tom Fell, Josh Dell, Gareth Roderick (wk), Ed Barnard, Joe Leach (c), Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Baker

Kent: Oliver Robinson (c & wk), Tawanda Muyeye, Heino Kuhn, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore, James Logan, Hamidullah Qadri, Matthew Quinn

Match Details

Match: Worcestershire vs Kent

Date: July 25th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The track at the New Road in Worcester usually helps spinners. Overall, though, it is a solid one to bat on. The batters can play shots on the up as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. Moreover, the fast bowlers might get some movement early on with the new ball.

Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Prediction (WOR vs KET)

Dream11 Team 1: Worcestershire vs Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Robinson, Harry Finch, Tom Fell, George Munsey, Jake Libby, Darren Stevens, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Charlie Morris, Matthew Quinn, Hamidullah Qadri

Captain: Darren Stevens Vice-captain: Jake Libby

Dream11 Team 2: Worcestershire vs Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Robinson, Heino Kuhn, George Munsey, Jake Libby, Jack Haynes, Darren Stevens, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira Vice-captain: George Munsey

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava