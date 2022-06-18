WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Worcestershire will take on Northamptonshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at New Road in Worcester on Saturday.
These two teams have displayed contrasting returns in this tournament. Worcestershire are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have just one win from nine matches and are on a four-match losing streak.
On the other hand, Northamptonshire are on a four-match winning streak. They have won six, lost two and one game was washed out. They are currently second in the points table.
WOR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today
Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Colin Munro (c), Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Patrick Brown, Mitchell Terry Stanley
Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich
Match Details
Match: WOR vs NOR
Date & Time: June 18, 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: New Road, Worcester
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at New Road in Worcester is an excellent one to bat on. Three matches have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is 182. Moreover, all three games have been won by teams batting first.
Today’s WOR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lewis McManus has been very good behind the stumps. He has taken seven catches and has affected one stumping.
Batters
Jack Haynes seems to be in good form with the bat. He has scored 235 runs at an average of 29.37 and a strike rate of 146.87.
All-rounders
Joshua Cobb has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 226 runs and has returned with nine scalps at an economy of 6.81.
Brett D’Oliveira is in excellent all-round form. The leg-spinning all-rounder has amassed 274 runs while striking at 154.80. He has also taken seven wickets.
Bowlers
Ben Sanderson has been in top form with the ball and has picked up 12 wickets in nine matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Joshua Cobb (NOR): 681 points
Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 632 points
James Neesham (NOR): 527 points
Ben Sanderson (NOR): 402 points
Jack Haynes (WOR): 370 points
Important stats for WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Joshua Cobb: 226 runs & nine wickets
James Neesham: 144 runs & 10 wickets
Ben Sanderson: 12 wickets
Brett D’Oliveira: 274 runs & seven wickets
Jack Haynes: 235 runs
WOR vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Ben Curran, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Cobb, James Neesham, Patrick Brown, Ben Sanderson, Graeme White
Captain: Joshua Cobb Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Cobb, James Neesham, Patrick Brown, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson
Captain: James Neesham Vice-captain: Colin Munro