WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Worcestershire will take on Northamptonshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at New Road in Worcester on Saturday.

These two teams have displayed contrasting returns in this tournament. Worcestershire are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have just one win from nine matches and are on a four-match losing streak.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire are on a four-match winning streak. They have won six, lost two and one game was washed out. They are currently second in the points table.

WOR vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Worcestershire: Ed Pollock, Brett D'Oliveira, Colin Munro (c), Jack Haynes, Ed Barnard, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Josh Baker, Patrick Brown, Mitchell Terry Stanley

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Emilio Gay, Joshua Cobb (c), Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, James Neesham, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

Match: WOR vs NOR

Date & Time: June 18, 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at New Road in Worcester is an excellent one to bat on. Three matches have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is 182. Moreover, all three games have been won by teams batting first.

Today’s WOR vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis McManus has been very good behind the stumps. He has taken seven catches and has affected one stumping.

Batters

Jack Haynes seems to be in good form with the bat. He has scored 235 runs at an average of 29.37 and a strike rate of 146.87.

All-rounders

Joshua Cobb has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 226 runs and has returned with nine scalps at an economy of 6.81.

Brett D’Oliveira is in excellent all-round form. The leg-spinning all-rounder has amassed 274 runs while striking at 154.80. He has also taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

Ben Sanderson has been in top form with the ball and has picked up 12 wickets in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Joshua Cobb (NOR): 681 points

Brett D’Oliveira (WOR): 632 points

James Neesham (NOR): 527 points

Ben Sanderson (NOR): 402 points

Jack Haynes (WOR): 370 points

Important stats for WOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Joshua Cobb: 226 runs & nine wickets

James Neesham: 144 runs & 10 wickets

Ben Sanderson: 12 wickets

Brett D’Oliveira: 274 runs & seven wickets

Jack Haynes: 235 runs

WOR vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lewis McManus, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Ben Curran, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Cobb, James Neesham, Patrick Brown, Ben Sanderson, Graeme White

Captain: Joshua Cobb Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira

Dream11 Team for Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lewis McManus, Jack Haynes, Colin Munro, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, Brett D’Oliveira, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Cobb, James Neesham, Patrick Brown, Freddie Heldreich, Ben Sanderson

Captain: James Neesham Vice-captain: Colin Munro

