WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for DC vs GG

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) square off in the 14th match of WPL 2023 on Thursday, March 16, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

While the Delhi Capitals come into this game on the back of a last-over chase led by a composed Jess Jonassen, the Gujarat Giants lost to the Mumbai Indians by 55 runs, with their batters letting them down even as their bowlers did a decent job.

The reverse fixture saw Marizanne Kapp explode with the ball in hand, running through the Gujarat batting order. Shafali Verma's pyrotechnics ensured that the game was done only 7.1 overs into the run chase.

There's a lot riding on this match as we near the business end of the season. It'll be intriguing to see if the Gujarat Giants can make a comeback against the side that inflicted on them their worst defeat of the season.

Let's now look at three differential fantasy cricket picks for this fixture.

#3 Jemimah Rodrigues (DC)

Rodrigues in action at the Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Semi Final

Jemimah Rodrigues has been on my list of differentials to watch out for in probably every DC match except the season opener. She has done no wrong but simply hasn't gotten enough opportunities to bat and hasn't gotten a big score yet. However, a half-century is long due for the in-form batter, who recorded another 30+ score against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

She isn't highly owned as Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, or the other all-rounders and could be a valuable differential pick.

Annabel Sutherland in action at the WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Annabel Sutherland has plenty of promise as a Fantasy cricket pick, but barring that game against RCB when she picked up a couple of wickets, she hasn't delivered many points. Batting high up the order and bowling her full quota of overs despite her expensive economy rate, Annabel Sutherland isn't far away from a monster all-round haul.

Her bowling period is at the death overs and if the other GG bowlers can remove their top order, their inexperienced and vulnerable middle and lower-order batters could be straightforward scalps for her. While her ownership is low due to her lack of returns so far, those who persist with her could reap the rewards in this fixture.

Sophia Dunkley during the WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

England opener Sophia Dunkley made her way back to the Gujarat Giants playing XI against the Mumbai Indians one game after she was dropped, despite winning the POTM award in the game before. Despite her poor outing against the Mumbai Indians, the management is very likely to back the free-flowing stroke-maker for this game.

On what's expected to be another good batting surface at the Brabourne Stadium, Dunkley could cut loose against the DC bowlers as she did against RCB earlier in the season. A player with a high points ceiling, Sophia Dunkley could be a good differential.

