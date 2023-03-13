WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for DC vs RCB

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore face off in the 11th match of WPL 2023 on Monday, March 13, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

DC returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, registering a 10-wicket win with a whopping 12.5 overs to spare. After Marizanne Kapp's five-wicket haul tore the Gujarat Giants' top order to shreds, they were bowled out for a mere 105.

In response, Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing, racing to a 28-ball 76, even as skipper Meg Lanning watched in awe from the other end, unbeaten on 21.

Meanwhile, RCB's season went from bad to worse as they received a drubbing at the hands of the UP Warriorz. Alyssa Healy's return to form couldn't have come at a worse time for Smriti Mandhana's side, with the UPW captain scoring a 47-ball 96 in the run chase. This made a mockery of an inadequate target of 139.

However, the batters should take more blame as they collapsed from an excellent position of 73/1 in 8.2 overs to 131/8 in 17.1 overs.

With the reverse fixture also seeing DC comfortably overcome RCB, it'll take a remarkable turnaround for Meg Lanning's side to lose this match. Let's now look at three differential fantasy cricket picks from this match.

#3 Dane van Niekerk (RCB)

Dane van Niekerk batting in a practice session for RCB.

The last year or so hasn't been easy on Proteas all-rounder Dane van Niekerk, from a tough road to recovery from an ankle injury to her recent T20 World Cup snub. She is set to announce her retirement from international cricket at only 29.

She is still, however, a crucial member of a struggling RCB side. While she hasn't gotten a game so far, the South African could make the playing XI for the game against DC.

RCB's bowling hasn't been up to the mark, and Dane van Niekerk is a better bowling all-rounder than Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, and Heather Knight. With RCB running out of options and time, they could turn to her experience.

If she does play, her ownership will be pretty low and that makes her the perfect fantasy cricket differential.

#2 Jemimah Rodrigues (DC)

Jemimah Rodrigues has arguably the lowest fantasy cricket ownership for any high-profile batter, and it's understandable despite being a surprise.

She has been required to bat in only three matches and got only a few overs to face in two of them, courtesy the exemplary form of openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma.

Despite that, her stats of 81 runs scored at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 147.27 indicate that a big innings is around the corner. Batting at No.4 for the Delhi Capitals, Jemimah could soon find herself at the crease if two quick wickets are lost and deliver a match-winning performance.

#1 Laura Harris (DC)

A pick that screams 'High-Risk, High-Reward', Aussie batter Laura Harris could be a surprising yet rewarding pick in your fantasy cricket XIs. The hard-hitting batter replaced Alice Capsey in DC's playing XI against MI but wasn't required to bat.

Known for her high strike rates and aggressive batting, it'll be interesting to see how high her strike rate goes, given the generally high-scoring nature of WPL 2023. While she prefers to open the batting for the Brisbane Heat in the WPL, it remains to be seen where she'll slot in for DC.

