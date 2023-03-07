WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for DC vs UPW

The Delhi Capitals and the UP Warriorz will lock horns in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Tuesday, March 7. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host this highly anticipated encounter.

Both teams won their opening fixture in the tournament, but the manner of their victories couldn't have been more different.

The Capitals absolutely blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore with their batting performance. Openers Shefali Verma and Meg Lanning put on a 162-run opening stand. Contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp helped them to a total of 223/2.

They defended the hefty total quite comfortably, winning by 60 runs in the end.

Meanwhile, it was a thrilling win for the UP Warriorz, who seemed to be out of the game at one point in their chase of the 170-run target set by the Gujarat Giants. However, Aussie all-rounder Grace Harris ensured that Kiran Navgire's half-century early in the innings didn't go to waste.

Harris, with some help from Sophie Ecclestone, helped the Warriorz score 53 runs in the last three overs to pull off an absolute heist of a win.

With plenty of exciting names on both sides, the match on Tuesday should be a thrilling contest. Let's now look at three differential Fantasy cricket options for this WPL 2023 fixture.

#3 Jess Jonassen | DC

Despite the Capitals' huge margin of victory against the RCB, left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen didn't have much of an impact on her WPL 2023 debut. She went wicketless in her four overs, despite bowling a tidy spell and giving away just 28 runs.

A capable lower-order batter as well, her batting talents weren't required on the day, with DC losing only two wickets and scoring a mammoth total of 223/2.

Not many Dream11 users may opt to field Jonassen in their team as her performance in the last match didn't yield many Dream11 points. However, the Aussie stands a good chance of delivering a points haul in this upcoming WPL 2023 match and could be a decent differential.

#2 Anjali Sarvani | UPW

Anjali Sarvani could be an excellent Fantasy cricket differential

Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani had a mediocre outing with the ball for the UP Warriorz in their WPL 2023 opener against the Gujarat Giants. She conceded 43 runs in her four overs while picking up only one wicket.

Sarvani will want to tighten her line and length ahead of facing a formidable DC batting lineup at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Naturally, her performance against the Giants didn't fetch her many points, but she has the potential to do more in this fixture. Sarvani bowled both with the new ball and an over at the death and has the ability to pick up wickets in both these high-risk stages of the match.

You will not have a guarantee of picking up points like you would get from someone like Sophie Ecclestone. However, Anjali Sarvani could still prove to be a nice differential pick for this WPL 2023 match.

#1 Tahlia McGrath | UPW

Tahlia McGrath is the UP Warriorz option with the most points potential in the league. Batting at No. 4 and likely to bowl at least a bit in every match, the Australian should be one of the most selected players for fantasy leagues.

However, after her golden duck in UP's first game against Gujarat, her ownership has dropped.

Regardless, most will count on McGrath to deliver given her stellar record in T20I. The Aussie has scored 615 runs in 27 games in the format, averaging a whopping 61.50, and scoring at a strike rate of 142.69.

The dismissal against the Giants could merely have been a blip and McGrath could be back to scoring runs and points in no time. She's a great option if you want to go for a differential captaincy pick for your fantasy team for Tuesday's WPL 2023 match.

Poll : 0 votes