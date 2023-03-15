WPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 Fantasy teams for UPW vs RCB

The UP Warriorz go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th match of WPL 2023 on Wednesday, March 15, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

While their second game against DC saw them at their most competitive, it was yet another defeat for RCB who are very close to getting knocked out of the competition.

Another early wicket and a subsequent batting collapse left Ellyse Perry waging a lone battle at the crease before Richa Ghosh helped her out with a quickfire 16-ball 37. However, RCB couldn't successfully defend their total of 150/4 despite the match going down to the wire.

Similarly, UPW arguably gave MI their toughest fight of the season, but the table-toppers still managed to win quite comfortably, with 15 balls to spare. They were in the driver's seat at some point in both innings against Harmanpreet Kaur's side, but with luck not on their side, they failed to capitalize on that advantageous position and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

On that note, let's look at three top fantasy cricket differentials.

#3 Kiran Navgire (UPW)

After an impressive start to the season where she scored a half-century, UP Warriorz's No.3 batter Kiran Navgire hasn't been among the runs in her next two innings, getting dismissed early against DC and playing a short cameo against the Mumbai Indians.

The hard-hitting batter didn't get a chance to face the RCB bowlers in the reverse fixture, with Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya not losing their wickets in the run chase. While she is a capped Indian batter, her ownership is also lower than you'd expect. Navgire has a good chance of scoring big runs against a leaky RCB bowling lineup and should do well for those Fantasy teams that pick her.

#2 Asha Shobana (RCB)

Asha Shobana got RCB back into the game against DC with her dismissals of Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues.

RCB leg-spinner Asha Shobana was one of the lone bright sparks for them in a loss against DC. Arguably their best bowling performance of the season still didn't get them a win, with an off-day for Renuka Singh and Preeti Bose costing them.

However, Asha Shobana was their best bowler on the night, picking up two wickets and conceding only 27 runs in her four overs against some deadly DC batters.

The fact that she's an uncapped player is keeping her ownership low, but with the wickets slowing down and the dimensions at the DY Patil Stadium better than the ones at Brabourne, Asha Shobana could have another good day with the ball. She should be a very effective fantasy cricket differential.

#1 Grace Harris (UPW)

The UP Warriorz have kept fiddling with their fourth overseas player, with Grace Harris and Shabnim Ismail swapping spots twice. However, Harris is expected to return to the playing XI for this match, with her all-round presence providing the team with way better batting depth and an extra off-spin option on a wicket that's slowly becoming more bowler-friendly.

The fact that she didn't play the last match for UPW has kept her ownership low, and that's despite her POTM-winning performance in the only game she has gotten to bat in so far. Grace Harris is an excellent option for Fantasy cricket and should be a top differential if she makes the playing XI.

