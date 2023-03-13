WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - DC vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 11th match of WPL 2023 on Monday (March 13) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 10: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits)

Captain: Nat-Sciver Brunt | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits Left: 5.5

Three players from this fixture currently find a place in my team, and I'll be adding two more through regular transfers as well as one uncapped player.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Monday (March 13).

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 21.

1) Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The rules are still a bit unclear on whether the 50 transfers at the start of the season were for the 20 group-stage matches, or were they also for the playoffs.

If the latter is true, I need to be a bit more careful with my transfers, although I still have my Super Transfers chip left to use. Even if we get a replenishment of transfers ahead of the two knockout games, it shouldn't make much of a difference.

Therefore, I'm trying to plan transfers out a bit better and will only make the two for this match. The highest run-scorer of the tournament, Meg Lanning, hasn't been in my WPL Fantasy team so far and decisions like that explain my sub-par performance.

She's the first name in ahead of this match, with RCB's Ellyse Perry the other pick. I feel she could get a wicket or two in this match in addition to contributing with the bat.

I'm not impressed with the options I have for the uncapped transfer, but I would rather pick someone than waste the transfer. Therefore, I plan to go for promising RCB seamer Komal Zanzad, although I'm not entirely sure if she'll retain her place in the side for this match.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 11 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 11: Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

I have a more settled feel as to who I'll captain in this match, with Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, and Ellyse Perry the three options I'm seriously considering. I'm not against captaining an Indian player, but I feel Shafali Verma is a less safe option to captain when compared to her opening partner Meg Lanning.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12.

Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12.

Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

