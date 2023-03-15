WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - UPW vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th match of WPL 2023 on Wednesday (March 15) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

I opted to bring Amelia Kerr in as one of my transfers ahead of Hayley Matthews and the move didn't make much of a difference.

Players playing in Match 12: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

Captain: Nat-Sciver Brunt | Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have only two players from this fixture and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Wednesday (March 15).



Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 16.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) - IN.

4) Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With zero UPW players on my team against an out-of-form RCB side, I am forced to make an extra transfer for this game. While I could potentially skip bringing in Deepti Sharma, I feel that the off-spinner is a valuable WPL Fantasy pick, especially with her often bowling at the death.

Sophie Ecclestone and Alyssa Healy are rather self-explanatory picks, with the latter scoring consecutive half-centuries. Asha Shobana had a noticeable positive impact on RCB's bowling against DC. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 2/27 in her four overs, possibly the best bowling figures any RCB bowler has had this season. She will be my uncapped transfer for this fixture.

As for the transfer out, I've taken four of my five MI players, retaining only Harmanpreet Kaur.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - UPW vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 13 - UPW vs RCB

Players playing in Match 13: Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

Given RCB's bowling troubles, I am very tempted to give the armband to UPW captain Alyssa Healy, with Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma being very tempting options with the ball. I'll make my final decision based on the toss.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14.

Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 14.

