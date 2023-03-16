WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - DC vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals face off against the Gujarat Giants in match 14 of WPL 2023 on Thursday, March 16, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 13: Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits).

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone. | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I already have four players from this fixture in my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Thursday (March 16).

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 14.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm opting to take out all my RCB players ahead of their next game purely because they have the highest number of performing uncapped players and I can bring them back using the free uncapped transfer.

Since I already have Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and Tanuja Kanwar, I'm only bringing in two more players and both will be from DC. While all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is a must-have, I am confused as to whether I should go for the in-form seamer Shikha Pandey or Jemimah Rodrigues.

I feel Jemimah is in too good a run of form not to score big before the group stage ends, but with the wickets slowing down and slowly favoring the bowlers, it might help to have a second DC bowler. I'm leaning towards Shikha Pandey at the moment.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 14 - DC vs GG

Players playing in Match 14: Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

Marizanne Kapp and Ashleigh Gardner are the only two frontrunners for the captaincy, with Shafali Verma having an outside chance of perhaps becoming the vice-captain. There isn't enough consistency and reliability in the other picks, at least in my opinion.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 15.

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 15.

Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 15.

