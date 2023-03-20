WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - GG vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants will take on the UP Warriorz in the 17th match of WPL 2023 on Monday, March 20, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It'll be the first game of a doubleheader, with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals locking horns in the second match.

We made a slight change to our transfers for the previous match. We took Deepti Sharma out to bring in Sneh Rana, instead of taking Shafali Verma out to bring Smriti Mandhana in.

Players playing in Match 16: Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Sneh Rana (ALL) (GG) (8.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

Captain: Ellyse Perry | Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

We already have six players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 pm IST; Monday, March 20.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 7.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) [RCB] (10 Credits) - OUT | Laura Wolvaardt (BAT) [GG] (9 Credits) - IN

2) Shafali Verma (BAT) [DC] (9 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Asha Shobana (ALL) [RCB] (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Once again, we are making only two transfers for this match, although we could stop by making only one. However, we plan to use our Super Transfers booster before the next match to set up our team for the remaining three group-stage games. This will help us best manage our remaining transfers.

So with GG playing back-to-back fixtures, we thought we'd make the best use of that. Laura Wolvaardt has been in good form since returning to the lineup and has scored back-to-back half-centuries. The Player of the Match from UPW's previous game, Deepti Sharma, is a must-have.

As for the uncapped transfer, leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra made an impressive, albeit wicketless, debut. She'll look to open her account against Gujarat.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - MI vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 17 - GG vs UPW

Players playing in Match 17: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) [UPW] (9.5 Credits); Deepti Sharma (ALL) [UPW] (10.5 Credits); Laura Wolvaardt (BAT) [GG] (9 Credits); Sneh Rana (ALL) [GG] (8.5 Credits); Harleen Deol (BAT) [GG] (8 Credits); Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) [GG] (10.5 Credits); Parshavi Chopra (BOWL) [UPW] (6 Credits); Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) [GG] (6 Credits), and Alyssa Healy (WK) [UPW] (10 Credits).

Seeing what the UPW spinners did in their last afternoon match, we are very tempted by the possibility of captaining Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, or Ashleigh Gardner for this WPL 2023 fixture. We will make the final decision based on the toss and which team bats first.

Other Players

Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) [RCB] (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 16.

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) [MI] (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 18.

