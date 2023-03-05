WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - RCB vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Delhi Capitals in the second match of WPL 2023 on Sunday, March 5, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It'll be the first match of a doubleheader Sunday, with the UP Warriorz taking on the Gujarat Giants later on.

I made some changes ahead of the deadline, bringing Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (GG) (8 Credits) in for Hayley Matthews, Smriti Mandhana, and Sneh Rana. While bringing Harmanpreet in was the right call, going for Annabel Sutherland over Amelia Kerr was a disaster of my own making.

Players playing in Match 1: Beth Mooney (GG) (WK) (10 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Annabel Sutherland (GG) (ALL) (8 Credits), and Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner | Vice-Captain: Annabel Sutherland.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 1

I'll be using two transfers in addition to the uncapped transfer for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 48

1) Beth Mooney (GG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Annabel Sutherland (GG) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (DC) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I already have four players from this fixture already in Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey, so I'm looking to add only three more. Marizanne Kapp is a no-brainer for this match and the rest of the tournament. She's very likely to bowl her full quota of overs and is expected to bat at No.4 or No.5, making it ideal for her to score points in both departments.

Smriti Mandhana's ownership is through the roof and not including her is a risk I don't want to take. I'm using the uncapped transfer to bring in uncapped left-arm seamer Komal Zanzad from RCB. I am also keeping an eye on Jasia Akhter from the Delhi Capitals and could also consider her if she plays.

While I am a bit concerned about not including one of Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine, I feel confident enough in these seven players to provide good cover.

As for the players going out, Beth Mooney should miss Gujarat's game against UP, with it coming too soon after her injury. Annabel Sutherland and Gujarat's performance, in general, makes it easy to transfer her out.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - RCB vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 2 - RCB vs DC

Players playing in Match 2: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (DC) (6 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (8 Credits), and Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits).

When there are more than four or five players, captaincy automatically becomes tougher. However, I am fairly confident I'll be giving my captain's armband to Marizanne Kapp for this match. The vice-captain's choice is open, however, with Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana my preferred choices.

Other Players

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 3.

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4.

Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 4.

Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 3.

