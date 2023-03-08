WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - GG vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in the 6th match of WPL 2023 on Wednesday, March 8, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I was unable to make my transfers ahead of Match 5 and ended up with the same team I had for the previous game, with just a change in captaincy.

Players playing in Match 5: Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits).

Captain: Deepti Sharma | Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy.

Credits in the bank: 1.5.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

After missing out on making my transfers for the last match, I have spare transfers to spend and will make three regular and one uncapped transfers ahead of this one.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Wednesday, March 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 40.

1) Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN

4) Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I plan to make three transfers for this match as of now, but that number could rise if I see the right opportunity ahead of the match.

Alyssa Healy is holding up an overseas slot as the sole wicketkeeper on my team, and I'm freeing up that overseas position by replacing her with Richa Ghosh. While she isn't batting high enough for my liking, RCB's batting collapses have given her enough game time in the middle.

Ashleigh Gardner and Smriti Mandhana are sort of no-brainers for this fixture and are set to be my two main captaincy options for this game. Since I already have Shreyanka Patil as my uncapped pick from RCB, I'm going with Tanuja Kanwar as my uncapped pick from the Gujarat Giants in this match.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - GG vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 6 - GG vs RCB

Players playing in Match 6: Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

Despite there being seven options in the team, Ashleigh Gardner, Smriti Mandhana, and Ellyse Perry are the only ones I'm seriously considering as captaincy options. Gardner is sure to be either my captain or vice-captain, with the other player likely to be decided by the toss.

Other Players

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7.

Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7.

Poll : 0 votes