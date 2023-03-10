WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - RCB vs UPW| WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the UP Warriorz in match 8 of WPL 2023 on Friday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I took the big decision of playing my Double Up Booster for this fixture but it backfired terribly as the tournament had its first real, low-scoring match. It cost me four extra transfers, my booster, and probably my hopes of finishing in the Top 100 of the tournament.

Players playing in Match 7: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Shikha Pandey (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits).

Booster Played: Double Up.

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have no players from this game and will use three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Friday, March 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 29.

1) Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Shikha Pandey (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

After a disastrous usage of the Double Up booster and almost 500-600 points short of a good score, I'm confused about the strategy I want to take ahead of the next set of matches.

While I could use the Super Transfer booster now, I have a feeling I might need it later on in the season. Often getting confused by the sheer number of options available, I want to keep it simple with just the four players from this game.

I need to free up overseas slots and that's why Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews leave the team. However, I could opt to retain the more in-form Hayley and take Nat Sciver-Brunt out instead. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey haven't picked up enough points to justify keeping.

Tahlia McGrath batted brilliantly despite the result against the Delhi Capitals. She comes in at No .4, bowls three to four overs in every game, and is a bankable WPL Fantasy pick. The same can be said about Sophie Ecclestone who looks like she'll pick up a wicket whenever she comes to bowl.

Shreyanka Patil has been one of RCB's best players so far and one of the finds of the season. It's an easy decision to pick her using the uncapped transfer. Smriti Mandhana is the best Indian pick from RCB and I'm hoping she can convert her starts into a big score in this must-win game for her side.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - RCB vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 5 - RCB vs UPW

Players playing in Match 8: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), and Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits).

Having a lesser number of players helps me be more clear with my captaincy decisions. Smriti Mandhana's indifferent form with the bat does set her back as a captaincy option, with Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Ecclestone my preferred picks at the moment.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 9.

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 9.

Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 9.

Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

