WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - GG vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals face off in match 9 of WPL 2023 on Saturday, March 11, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Players playing in Match 8: Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), and Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits).

Captain: Tahlia McGrath | Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

I have three players from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 11.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 27.

1) Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Since I own both Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone from the upcoming Mumbai Indians vs. UP Warriorz clash, I don't have the freedom to pick all the overseas stars I want from this fixture. I can get only one, and I'm likely to go with the ever-dependable Ash Gardner, who's yet to deliver big with the bat in hand.

Harleen Deol's form is also too good to ignore, and her innings helped the Giants win as much as Sophia Dunkley's early blitz did. She's one of the best Indian options in WPL Fantasy this season.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm continuing to pick Tanuja Kanwar in the hope that she picks up some wickets this time around.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - GG vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 9 - GG vs DC

Players playing in Match 9: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits).

My distrust for captaining batters in WPL 2023 stems from the notion that games in women's cricket are more or less low-scoring. But maybe that applies only on certain wickets and in international cricket.

Here at the WPL, the short boundaries and excellent batting tracks have made for some high-scoring contests. The likes of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harleen Deol should be in the captaincy conversation.

However, it's the all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Ashleigh Gardner who catch my eye for captaincy once again.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 10.

Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 10.

