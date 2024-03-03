WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants will lock horns in the 10th match of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, March 3.

I played the Double UP Booster (2X) in yesterday's match, and while it wasn't the most high-scoring match, I got a decent return from it.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 9: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Issy Wong (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Humairaa Kaazi (BAT) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Booster Played: Double Up (2X).

Total Points: 4163.

I will completely reset my team by playing the Super Transfer booster for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm on Sunday, March 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 10 - DC vs GG

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), and Kiran Navgire (UPW) (7.5 Credits).

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (DC) (9.5 Credits), Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (GG) (7 Credits), and Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits).

Bowlers: Renuka Singh (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW) (9 Credits).

I've gone for six players from the DC-GG today (M10), four from the next match between RCB and UPW (M11), and one from MI, who'll feature in M12. The in-form Yastika Bhatia, priced at 8.5 credits is a Mumbai Indians player.

I've gone all out from today's game, selecting four overseas players from this fixture, with Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen joining the usual suspects Marizanne Kapp and Ashleigh Gardner. Tanuja Kanwar has been one of the best uncapped Fantasy picks this season and is the highest point-scoring player from the Giants.

Lastly, Shafali Verma has been in stellar form so far, and it's very likely she will tear apart the GG bowling unit in this match as well.

From the RCB-UPW match, I've selected two players from each team - one batter and one bowler. From RCB, I've gone for the expensive player combination of Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh. While both didn't have the best of outings against MI, they're quality Fantasy picks, with the RCB skipper, in particular, looking to be in good touch this season.

From the Warriorz, I'm backing Kiran Navgire with the 3rd batting slot after her star turn as an opening batter. Rajeshwari Gayakwad's left-arm spin could cause problems to the RCB batting lineup, and she rounds out this team.

Captaincy for Match 10: Marizanne Kapp is definitely the frontrunner for captaincy in this match. Alice Capsey, Ashleigh Gardner, and Jess Jonassen are the other options I'll be considering for captaincy in this match.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs GG: Final Lineup

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), and Kiran Navgire (UPW) (7.5 Credits).

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (DC) (9.5 Credits), Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (GG) (7 Credits), and Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits).

Bowlers: Renuka Singh (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW) (9 Credits).

Note: The Players in bold are featured in this game.