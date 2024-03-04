WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RCB vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz in the final match of the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, March 4.

My use of the Super Transfer booster went well, and apart from the vice-captaincy decision to go with Alice Capsey over Jess Jonassen, it was a good game. Annabel Sutherland in for Marizanne Kapp was a forced change ahead of the match.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 10: Annabel Sutherland (DC) (9 Credits), Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (GG) (7 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits), and Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits).

Booster Used: Super Transfer.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-captain: Alice Capsey.

Total Points: 4728.

Overall Rank: 571.

I have four players from this fixture, and I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, March 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 23.

1) Annabel Sutherland (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Tanuja Kanwar (GG) (7 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With 12 matches remaining and 24 transfers in the bank, I do need to be more mindful of how I use my transfers, and with four players already on my team from this match, I'm content using only one regular transfer for this match.

While pondering whether to go for Grace Harris, I decided to opt for the differential choice of Chamari Athapaththu. The Sri Lankan is more likely to complete her full quota of four overs, and is a better bowler than Harris, while also batting higher up the order.

While Harris has been in stellar form, I'm just feeling that the law of averages should catch up with her soon. As for the uncapped transfer, Asha Shobana is the easy choice, although she hasn't been getting enough overs in the last couple of matches.

For the transfers out, I initially considered taking Ashleigh Gardner out instead of Sutherland, but with the latter likely to lose her place in the team if Marizanne Kapp comes back into the XI, it made more sense to sell her.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RCB vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 11 - RCB vs UPW

Players playing in Match 11: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Chamari Athapaththu (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), and Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits).

The all-round abilities of Athapaththu make her the frontrunner for captaincy, with the in-form Smriti Mandhana in pole position to be the vice-captain. Kiran Navgire and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are more differential choices.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 12.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 13.