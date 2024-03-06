WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - GG vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Giants (GG) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th match of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 6.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 12: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen.

Total Points: 5393.5

Overall Rank: 806.

I have four players from the upcoming fixture on my team and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Wednesday, March 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 21.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Devine (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Alice Capsey (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - IN

Tanuja Kanwar has been the best-uncapped player throughout the season, and her in for Alice Capsey is the easiest transfer to make.

I wanted to make two regular transfers for this game to try and bring in Georgia Wareham or Sophie Molineux alongside Sophie Devine. However, with RCB's next match being M17, it doesn't make sense to load in on their players when teams like UPW and MI are set to play in quick succession in upcoming matches.

I fancy Sophie Devine scoring big against GG if she gets to bat in the top three, and that's aside from her solid bowling efforts this season. Nat Sciver-Brunt makes way for Devine, but if I decide to retain the former, I might have to change my transfer plans and bring in one of Sophie Molineux or Georgia Wareham, and I will consider that if RCB bowl first.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - GG vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 13 - GG vs RCB

Players playing in Match 13: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (10 Credits), Sophie Devine (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Ashleigh Gardner, Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Devine are the three players I'm considering for captaincy, and all three are solid picks. While I am a bit hesitant to back Mandhana as she's a pure batter with no other avenue for points, she is the most in-form player of these three.

Gardner is sure to be either the captain or the vice-captain, but the final decision will be based on the toss and the likelihood of Sophie Devine batting in the Top 3.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 14.

Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.

Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 14.