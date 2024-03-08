WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - DC vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) face off in the 15th match of WPL 2024 on Friday, March 8, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

My move to get Hayley Matthews over Amelia Kerr didn't prove to be much of a difference, with the latter's reduced bowling involvement a major factor in that.

Players playing in Match 14: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-captain: Grace Harris.

Total Points: 6127.

Overall Rank: 755.

With five players already on my team from this game, I'm likely to make one regular and one uncapped transfer here.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Friday, March 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 17.

1) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I haven't owned Marizanne Kapp in my WPL Fantasy team for a while now, and I'm eager to bring the Proteas all-rounder back into the side to join Shafali Verma and Jess Jonassen. Against a fragile UPW batting unit, I expect Kapp to wreak havoc with the ball, and if she gets to come in at No. 5, she shouldn't find it too hard to go up against their bowlers either.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm doing it more to free up some funds than from a view to score points. Renuka Singh, who was holding that bowler slot, was too expensive at 9.5 credits, providing minimal returns for that price.

Saima Thakor, priced at only five credits, got to bowl and picked up the huge wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur yesterday. She's one of the best uncapped options from this fixture.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - UPW vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 15 - DC vs UPW

Players playing in Match 15: Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7.5 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), and Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits).

Nine wickets in three matches is simply insane from Jess Jonassen, and bringing the Australian spinner into the playing XI has given just the right balance to this DC lineup. She's one of the frontrunners for captaincy along with Marizanne Kapp.

After an extremely laborious knock and not much time to recover from it, Grace Harris won't find it easy against DC, but her quality and high point potential makes her a captaincy prospect as well. Shafali Verma is also one to consider.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 16.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 16.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.

Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.