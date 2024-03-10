WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - DC vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in the 17th match of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday March 10.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 16: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Total Points: 6863.5.

Overall Rank: 850.

I have four players from this fixture and intend to make two regular transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, March 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 13.

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN

I'm backing the Delhi Capitals to hit back after a shocking defeat to the UP Warriorz and seal their qualification for the playoffs, while also pipping MI at the top of the points table on NRR.

Marizanne Kapp got a rest as Annabel Sutherland got an opportunity against UPW, but with this being a must-win game, expect all hands on deck from the WPL 2023 runners-up.

I'm also opting to bring in the DC captain Meg Lanning over any RCB overseas picks as the wickets at Delhi have been really batter-friendly, and another run feast could be on cards for the Australian.

With no uncapped player aside from Asha Shobana likely to score much points, I'm not using the uncapped transfer for today's game.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 17 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 17: Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits, Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits).

Barring Asha Shobana, any of the remaining five players make for terrific captaincy options. While Shafali Verma's inconsistency makes her a more maverick option, the other four players remain solid picks, and it certainly won't be an easy decision.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 17.

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 17.

Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 17.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (BOWL) (UPW) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 18.

Saima Thakor (BOWL) (UPW) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 18.