WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - DC vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns in the final group-stage match of WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 13.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 19: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), and Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Hayley Matthews. | Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Total Points: 7507

Overall Rank: 1044

I have four players from this fixture and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 12

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1| Transfers Remaining: 7

1) Sophie Molineux (BOWL) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Shabnam Shakil (BOWL) (GG) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With two playoff matches up ahead, I am somewhat conserving my remaining transfers for those games, making just one transfer for this one. It makes all the more sense to keep it down to that number as any player I remove from the MI-RCB game only leaves me short on options when the two sides are likely to meet in the very next game.

After RCB's dominant win over MI, the latter's net run rate (NRR) has dropped drastically, and it's very likely that the Delhi Capitals directly qualify for the finals, with MI and RCB battling it out the Eliminator.

With all the above in mind, I'm electing to bring Meg Lanning in as my regular transfer, with the DC captain likely to score a half-century after missing out in the last match. I will consider getting Marizanne Kapp instead, but she's likely to be rested.

Since I already have Tanuja Kanwar on the team, young seamer Shabnam Shakil is my uncapped transfer for Sophie Molineux.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - DC vs GG: Thoughts and captaincy tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 20 - DC vs GG

Players playing in Match 20: Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) (10.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (DC) (9.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (DC) (10 Credits), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Shabnam Shakil (BOWL) (GG) (5 Credits).

The three Australian players look to be the primary contenders for the captaincy, with Jess Jonassen's multiple routes to points giving her a slight edge over Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney.

Other Players

Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21.

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21.

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21.

Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21.

Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, Match 21.