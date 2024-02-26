WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - UPW vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) meet in Match 4 of WPL 2024 on Monday, February 26, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Once again, I had to change my transfer plan and decided not to play any booster in the last game, settling to make two transfers instead.

Players playing in Match 3: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), and Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) (10 Credits).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Total Points: 909.5

I have three players from this fixture already on my team and intend to make two transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, February 26.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 44.

1) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

Once again, I'm deciding not to make any uncapped transfer for this match due to the sheer lack of viable options. In fact, the Delhi Capitals didn't field a single uncapped player in their playing XI against MI, and they're unlikely to have any today either, and as for UPW, I already own two uncapped players from their side.

Marizanne Kapp is the only DC player I own from this match. The Proteas all-rounder has a crucial role to play with the ball while also contributing some crucial runs coming in at No. 5. While I am not happy that I can't own a second DC player like Shafali Verma or Jemimah Rodrigues, I prefer using that transfer to bring Grace Harris in.

The Warriorz are such a spin-heavy team that Harris and Tahlia McGrath are acting as their front-line pacers, bowling 3-4 overs in the powerplay and at the death, the two most wicket-taking phases of the match. Add her stellar batting abilities to that, and Harris becomes a wonderful Fantasy pick that I definitely want in my team.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - UPW vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 4: Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits).

The captaincy call is a tough one between the three overseas all-rounders. Because of her higher batting position and exceptional form, Tahlia McGrath is a frontrunner for captaincy, but Kapp is also coming into WPL 2024 on the back of solid performances against Australia.

There's little to separate her and Grace Harris, and that's a call I'll take closer to the match.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 6

Saika Ishaque (MI) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 6

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 6

Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 5

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 5

Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG Match 5