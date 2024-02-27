WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - RCB vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Gujarat Giants in the fifth match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 4: Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Tahlia McGrath | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Total Points: 1251

I have three players on my team for this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Tuesday, February 27

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 42

1) Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - OUT | Georgia Wareham (BOWL) (RCB) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Asha Shobana is an easy choice for the uncapped transfer after her stellar five-wicket haul against UPW won her the POTM award. At five credits, she's a real bargain and must be a popular option for the rest of the tournament. RCB and GG also don't have that many compelling options in the ALL category aside from Ashleigh Gardner, with both Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine out of form.

While I briefly considered, and could still change my mind and go with Beth Mooney, I'm opting to bring in Georgia Wareham from RCB as my first regular transfer. The Giants struggled against Amelia Kerr in their opening contest, and a disciplined and quality overseas spinner like Wareham could enjoy success against them.

She's also a handy batter and could score some quick runs at the death.

Smriti Mandhana is the player I'm backing with my second regular transfer despite Sabbineni Meghana also emerging as a decent option in the BAT category. Mandhana is yet to produce a substantial performance as an RCB captain, and against an inconsistent GG bowling lineup, this could well be her day.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - RCB vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 5 - RCB vs GG

Players playing in Match 5: Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10 Credits), Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Georgia Wareham (BOWL) (RCB) (8 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), and Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits).

Despite a blank in her previous outing against MI, Ashleigh Gardner's role in that GG team which gives her plenty of scope for points with both bat and ball and makes her a standout captaincy option.

Georgia Wareham is the natural choice for vice-captaincy, but the opener Smriti Mandhana is also a viable pick. Even the uncapped Asha Shobana could come into consideration due to her form and the fact that she's a leg-spinner.

