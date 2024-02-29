WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - RCB vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of WPL 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The last-minute switch to the Power Overseas Booster didn't work out, with Kiran Navgire's promotion completely altering the second innings of the match, not allowing Tahlia McGrath a proper opportunity to bat. Grace Harris' four overs with the ball subsequently ate into McGrath's overs, making this booster a bust.

Players playing in Match 6: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Overseas Player.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Total Points: 1976.5

I have two players from this fixture on my team, but looking at the rich roster of Indian players in action, I have decided to use seven regular and one uncapped transfer for this match and play my Power Indian Booster in this one.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Thursday, February 29

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 7 | Transfers Remaining: 34.

1) Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Sophie Ecclestone (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Radha Yadav (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN.

4) Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN.

5) Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

6) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Arundhati Reddy (ALL) (DC) (8 Credits) - IN.

7) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Minnu Mani (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN.

8) Saika Ishaque (MI) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Making a whole XI of quality Indian players shouldn't be easy, but for this match, it does seem that way, almost. While we're unlikely to have another bowler to join Renuka Singh and Minnu Mani in that category unless Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, or Ekta Bisht get a game, the other categories are filled with excellent Fantasy picks.

In the batting department, the in-form Sabbhineni Meghana, the dangerous Shafali Verma, and the dependable Jemimah Rodrigues join the RCB captain Smriti Mandhana.

Coming to the all-rounders, uncapped leg-spinner Asha Shobana was unlucky not to pick up a wicket against the Gujarat Giants, and she'll be a key figure in this match as well.

Radha Yadav comes into this match on the back of a four-fer and is a must-have. While it's a toss-up between Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy, the latter has done better so far.

Richa Ghosh's availability in that wicket-keeper position is another reason why I chose this match to play this booster as she's one of the best picks in that slot along with Yastika Bhatia.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - RCB vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 7 - RCB vs DC

Players playing in Match 7: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Minnu Mani (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Radha Yadav (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Arundhati Reddy (ALL) (DC) (8 Credits), and Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Indian Player.

Captaincy is the real issue when it comes to this booster, and I'll face a tough decision after the toss. Richa Ghosh is actually close to the top of the list as she's sure to score some points for her wicket-keeping in addition to her performance with the bat.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues are certainly in consideration, but so are Asha Shobana and Radha Yadav. The two spinners have a higher chance of picking up wickets on what should be spinner-friendly surfaces.

Other Players

Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 8