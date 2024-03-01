WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - UPW vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) go head-to-head in the eighth match of WPL 2024 on Friday, March 1, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 7: Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Minnu Mani (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Radha Yadav (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits), Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits), and Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Indian Player.

Captain: Richa Ghosh | Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Total Points: 2652.5

I have only one player from today's fixture, and I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Friday, March 1.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 30.

1) Radha Yadav (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT | Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The decision to play the Power Indian Player booster on yesterday's game wasn't a bad call as there were plenty of good Indian performances on show, but my captaincy decisions could've been much better, and that cost me.

I don't have much trust in Fantasy options from either of these teams so I plan to keep things simpler for this one. Tanuja Kanwar is my uncapped transfer in. The left-arm spinner has arguably been Gujarat's best player so far, picking up three wickets in two games, and also scoring some handy runs.

As for the regular transfers, I'm opting to bring in the Australian-UPW duo of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. McGrath was expected to light up the league in her current form, but she has struggled so far this season. However, Grace Harris has turned in some impressive performances with both the bat and the ball so far, and if she continues bowling 3-4 overs, she'll be a great Fantasy asset.

I might choose to make an extra transfer by taking Shikha Pandey out depending on the toss.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - UPW vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 8 - UPW vs GG

Players playing in Match 8: Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (ALL) (GG) (7 Credits), Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UPW) (10 Credits), and Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) (9 Credits).

Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris are the captaincy favorites for this match. While the latter seems the better pick, with McGrath not bowling even a single ball in the last match, the pitch report will also have an impact on this decision.

Other Players

Renuka Singh (RCB) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Sabbhineni Meghana (BAT) (RCB) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Minnu Mani (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 10

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 10