WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for The Final: Match 22 - DC vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns in the final of WPL 2024 on Sunday, March 17, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 21: Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), and Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits)

Captain: Hayley Matthews | Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Total Points: 8989.5

Overall Rank: 758

I will use up my remaining four transfers in this game to get a team of 10 players.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 p.m. IST; March 17, Sunday.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change depending on the toss and team news. Any such change will be updated in the article for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 0

1) Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN

4) Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits) - OUT | Renuka Singh (BOWL) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - IN

For the final of this edition of the WPL, I'm bringing in some big-game players in Marizanne Kapp and Meg Lanning, with Jemimah Rodrigues also contributing handsomely this season.

Kapp looked menacing with the new ball against the Gujarat Giants in her last WPL outing, and she should have plenty to do with the bat as well in this game. Captain Meg Lanning has had a couple of disappointing outings, but for a player of her caliber, a half-century isn't far away.

I'm not quite sure of bringing Jemimah Rodrigues in. It could easily become Shikha Pandey or Radha Yadav who I'm getting based on the toss and pitch report. However she has proved to be a great player of spin, and batting at No. 4, she has a high points potential.

Lastly, Renuka Singh is the best option available on paper in the bowlers' category, apart from Saika Ishaque, who I already have in the team.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for The Final: Match 22 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 22 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 22: Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) (9 Credits), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (BOWL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), and Renuka Singh (BOWL) (RCB) (9.5 Credits)

Booster Played: Triple Impact

Having saved my Triple Impact booster without knowing who to use it on up till now, I will be playing it in the WPL final. Ellyse Perry and Marizanne Kapp are the frontrunners for that booster, with Jess Jonassen also among the contenders

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Jemimah provide a host of options to choose from for the C and VC positions as well.

Other Players

