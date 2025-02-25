WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 10th match of WPL 2025 on Tuesday, February 25, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is GG's first match after a week, with Ashleigh Gardner and Co. playing for the first time in Bengaluru.

Ad

The usage of the Power Indian Booster for Match 9 went quite well, with the team for this match even outscoring the Double Up booster, with the last-minute switches to Sneh Rana and Ellyse Perry working in my favor.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 9: Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB), Sneh Rana (ALL) (RCB), and Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Deepti Sharma. | Vice-Captain: Richa Ghosh.

Booster Played: Power Indian Player.

Total Points: 8247.5.

I intend to completely reset my team for the remainder of the tournament using the Super Transfers Booster for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Tuesday, February 25.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

WPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 10 - DC vs GG

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney (GG).

Ad

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Kiran Navgire (UPW), and Shafali Verma (DC).

All-Rounders: Annabel Sutherland (DC), Ashleigh Gardner (GG), Shikha Pandey (DC), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI).

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur (RCB), Priya Mishra (GG), and Kashvee Gautam (GG).

Note: Players in Bold are expected to feature in this match.

Using my Super Transfer booster, I've picked seven players from today's DC-GG match. It was a close toss-up between Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, while I'm on the latter right now, I could change my decision after the toss.

Ad

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney pick themselves, especially with the latter a lock in the wicket-keeper's position. There's been a real shortage of quality bowling options on WPL Fantasy this season, and that's where the in-form Priya Mishra and Kashvee Gautam from GG come in real handy.

Shafali Verma is yet to score a half-century this season, and on what should be a good batting surface, she could make merry against this GG bowling lineup. Lastly, Shikha Pandey has been a major influence with the ball for the Delhi Capitals, and I'm backing her to have a good outing against the Giants, a team she likes playing against.

Ad

With MI and UPW facing off tomorrow, I've picked three players from that fixture in Harmanpreet Kaur, Kiran Navgire, and the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt. The ever-reliable Renuka Thakur takes up the last spot in the team as she's one of the rare point-scoring options among the bowlers this season.

Captaincy for Match 10 - DC vs GG: I'm likely to back the in-form Ashleigh Gardner with the captaincy in this match. The Australian all-rounder has batted and bowled quite well in WPL 2025, and after a week's rest, must be refreshed and raring to go.

Ad

Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, and Shafali Verma are the main options I'm considering for vice-captaincy, and that's a call I'll take after viewing the pitch report and the teams' playing XIs after the toss.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 11

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 12

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 11

Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 11

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️