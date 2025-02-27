WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - RCB vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) face off in the 12th match of WPL 2025 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 27.

I'm glad I backed Nat Sciver-Brunt as my captain for last night's fixture. It would've been a huge points swing had I opted for any other player.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 11: Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Total Points: 9689.

I have four players from this fixture on my team and plan to make three regulars and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Thursday, February 27.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 19

1) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) - IN

2) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - IN

3) Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) - IN

4) Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) - OUT | Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm bringing in some essential players from RCB for this clash using my regular transfers. Smriti Mandhana has blown hot and cold this season. But after back-to-back defeats for the team, the RCB skipper will want to step up and deliver tonight. Meanwhile, with Ellyse Perry bowling a few overs again, she could be an even better captaincy pick than Ashleigh Gardner, given the former's better batting form.

I've also brought in Richa Ghosh to give me another option in the wicket-keepers slot. Retaining Beth Mooney robs me of an overseas slot, and with GG's next match a few games away, I'm opting to bring Richa in. I could opt to take out Nat Sciver-Brunt instead and bring in another overseas player like Deandra Dottin or Georgia Wareham, but that's a call I'll take post the toss.

As for the uncapped transfer, Kashvee Gautham is the obvious choice, especially if she gets promoted up the batting order again.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - RCB vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 12 - RCB vs GG

Players playing in Match 12: Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), and Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG).

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner are the standout WPL Fantasy captaincy picks for this fixture on paper. Smriti Mandhana and Beth Mooney are also possible options. But given how well all-rounders have fared this season, I'm not that tempted to go the differential route.

Other Players

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 13

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 13

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 13

