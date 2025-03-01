WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - RCB vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 1, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Nat Sciver-Brunt and the entire MI team, for that matter, had a rare off-day, but the decision to vice-captain Jess Jonassen meant that M13 was a successful Matchday for my team.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 13: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), and Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen.

Total Points: 10,862.5.

I have six players from this match on my team and plan to make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Saturday, March 1.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 15.

1) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - IN

2) Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) - OUT | Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With six players already on the team for this fixture, I've decided to ease up on the transfers, using only one regular transfer. With only 15 transfers remaining after this one, I do have to be mindful of managing them at the business end of the season.

Ellyse Perry is the obvious choice to bring in. The Australian had an off-day against GG, getting out for a duck. However, she enjoys an excellent record with the bat against DC, and with her bowling again, she's a prime captaincy pick for this match.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm opting to bring Shweta Sehrawat in from the UP Warriorz (who play next in M15), although I could also consider opener Vrinda Dinesh.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - RCB vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 14 - RCB vs DC

Players playing in Match 14: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), and Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB).

There are quite a few solid captaincy options here, but despite the point-scoring potential of some Indian names like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, they simply haven't been consistent enough, making it slightly risky to back them.

As of now, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, and Jess Jonassen are my top picks, with the former the first-choice captaincy option.

Other Players

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 16

Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 15

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15

Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 15

