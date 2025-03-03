WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - UPW vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 15th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, March 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Match 14 was another high-scoring encounter, with good hauls from captaincy picks Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen accompanied by a POTM-winning performance from Shafali Verma.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 14: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), and Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB).

Captain: Ellyse Perry. | Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen.

Total Points: 11,610.5.

I have three players on my team from this fixture and intend to make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Saturday, March 1.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 12.

1) Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - IN

2) Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - IN

3) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) - IN

4) Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) - OUT | Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With the shifting of the action to Lucknow, the spinners will be even more in focus than they have been so far in WPL 2025. The UP Warriorz will want to make the most of their home conditions, and with them playing three games from now to M18, I'm making one more transfer to load up on players from their team.

Deepti Sharma is a must-have for both her batting and bowling prowess at such venues. Grace Harris opened the batting, and successfully at that in UPW's last outing against MI, and she could be a powerful differential. This is especially so because she could also be a potent wicket-taker with her off-spin.

Ashleigh Gardner has been one of the best players this season, and she's a must whenever the Gujarat Giants play. Lastly, I plan to bring Kranti Goud in using my uncapped transfer, but I am open to changing that move if some other uncapped player makes it to the playing XIs of either team.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - UPW vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 15 - UPW vs GG

Players playing in Match 15: Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), and Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG).

Since four out of the seven players on my team for this fixture are mostly uncapped youngsters, I will be keeping captaincy limited to Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris.

Gardner will most likely be my captain, and while the usual vice-captaincy choice will be Deepti Sharma, I'm very tempted by the prospect of handing the vice-captaincy armband to Grace Harris, who has a very high points ceiling.

Other Players

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 16

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 17

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

