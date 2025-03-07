WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - GG vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Giants (GG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, March 7, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Despite making only one transfer, the choice to bring in and vice-captain Hayley Matthews paid off, with the MI all-rounder winning the POTM award.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 16: Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), and Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

Total Points: 12,830.5.

I have three players from this fixture and intend to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Friday, March 6.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 9.

1) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - IN

2) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) - IN

3) Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) - OUT | Niki Prasad (BAT) (DC) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the natural choices to transfer out, with Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma playing again tomorrow.

As for the transfers in, Ashleigh Gardner is essential in every game that GG play. Jess Jonassen, meanwhile, won the POTM award in the reverse fixture, and is in terrific form. Given that the venue has been spin-friendly, Jess could continue to shine with both the bat and the ball in this fixture.

I really wanted to bring in left-arm spinner N Charani in using my uncapped transfer, but due to a lack of free all-rounder slots, I might go with Niki Prasad from the Delhi Capitals. While I don't expect many returns from her with the bat, some fielding points and one or two boundaries could be a handy contribution.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - GG vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 17 - GG vs DC

Players playing in Match 17: Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Niki Prasad (BAT) (DC), and Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC).

Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen are naturally my first-choice WPL Fantasy captaincy picks, but Shafali Verma could be a surprise entrant. As she has shown this season, the Indian opener can create a massive impact despite facing a minimal number of deliveries, and based on the toss and pitch report, I'll take the final call.

Other Players

Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18

Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW) | Next Fixture: RCB, Match 18

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 18

