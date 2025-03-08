WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - UPW vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meet in the 18th match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 8. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Trying to play it safe didn't quite work out for the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Giants in Match 17. The likes of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Deandra Dottin had great outings, but Jess Jonassen's late wickets helped in damage control.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 17: Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Niki Prasad (BAT) (DC), and Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen.

Total Points: 13,172.5.

I have five players from this fixture already on my team and intend to make one regular and uncapped transfer each.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Saturday, March 8.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 8.

1) Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) - IN

2) Niki Prasad (BAT) (DC) - OUT | Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With the Warriorz officially eliminated from the tournament, this match matters more to RCB, who are still in with a chance of making the playoffs, albeit a slim one. They'll need their talisman and top batter Ellyse Perry to step up and deliver again, like she has done throughout her WPL career.

Perry has three half-centuries, two of them unbeaten, in her last four innings, and has also started bowling again. She's an ideal WPL Fantasy captaincy choice for this match and an easy transfer in. I might consider bringing Renuka Singh in for Kashvee Gautam, but that's a call I'll take post the toss.

Shweta Sehrawat is the routine choice to bring in using the uncapped transfer unless either team hands game-time to another uncapped youngster.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 18 - UPW vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 18 - UPW vs RCB

Players playing in Match 18: Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kranti Goud (BOWL) (UPW), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB), and Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW).

Grace Harris' role as an opening batter and increasing influence with the ball means that she might be a better vice-captaincy option than Deepti Sharma. Ellyse Perry is naturally the best captaincy choice on paper, with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh in the mix as well.

Other Players

Priya Mishra (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 19

Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 19

Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 19

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) | Next Fixture: vs TBC

