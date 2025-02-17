WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - DC vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 4th match of WPL 2025 on Monday, February 17, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Chamari Athapaththu's absence from the UPW playing XI led to a few changes to my transfer plan, with the move to bring in Deandra Dottin instead working quite well.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 3: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW), and Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GG).

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Total Points: 3304.5

I plan to play the Power Indian Booster in this fixture, and as a result, I intend to use six regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30pm IST; Monday, February 17

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 39

1) Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) - IN

2) Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC) - IN

3) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) - IN

4) Grace Harris (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB) - IN

5) Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) - OUT | Raghvi Bist (ALL) (RCB) - IN

6) Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - OUT | Arundhati Reddy (ALL) (DC) - IN

7) Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - OUT | Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I chose this match for the Power Indian Player booster because these are the two teams that have the least amount of foreign players' influence on their results. RCB, especially, suffered from injuries to key overseas players so much so that their entire bowling lineup had only three overs bowled by an overseas bowler in their last outing.

Coming to the transfers in, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shikha Pandey are established Indian stars who are a must while using this chip, with Richa producing a scintillating knock to take RCB home on Friday. Raghvi Bist played a decent hand in supporting Richa, and as RCB's No. 4 batter, she definitely has a fairly high points ceiling.

22-year-old off-spinning all-rounder Kanika Ahuja was the pick of the RCB bowlers against GG, bowling a tight spell of 1/19 before smashing a stellar 13-ball 30 to steer her team home. She could register some massive Dream11 hauls.

It's a toss-up between Arundhati Reddy and Minnu Mani for the final regular transfer. As of now, I'm leaning toward the former due to the likelihood of her bowling at the death and also contributing something with the bat.

RCB seamer Joshitha VJ is my uncapped transfer choice, although I could switch to leg-spinner Prema Rawat based on the conditions.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 4 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 4: Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Shafali Verma (DC), Radha Yadav (DC), Jemimah Rodrigues (BAT) (DC), Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB), Arundhati Reddy (ALL) (DC), Raghvi Bist (ALL) (RCB), Kanika Ahuja (ALL) (RCB), and Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC).

Booster Played: Power Indian Player.

Coming to captaincy, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma are the obvious choices, but there exist plenty of interesting alternatives in Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, and the in-form Kanika Ahuja.

The toss, pitch report, and potential changes to either side's playing XI will affect my final captaincy call, which, of course, is crucial to the outcome of this booster.

