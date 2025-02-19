WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - UPW vs DC | WPL Fantasy Tips

The UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 6th match of WPL 2025 on Wednesday, February 19, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. I had a decent outing in the last match, although not including Hayley Matthews on my team dented any gains I got from captaining the in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 5: Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG), Beth Mooney (WK) (GG), Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), and Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI).

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Total Points: 4358.5.

I have three players from this fixture on my team and intend to make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Wednesday, February 19.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 38

1) Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - IN

2) Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) - IN

3) Beth Mooney (WK) (GG) - OUT | Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) - IN

3) Kashvee Gautam (BOWL) (GG) - OUT | Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With the Gujarat Giants' next match only on February 25, the priority was to transfer their players out. However, I wasn't interested in transferring either wicket-keeper from tonight's fixture to replace Beth Mooney. That's why I'm making an extra transfer and bringing in Richa Ghosh, who plays in Match 7.

As for the transfers pertaining to this match, I'm focussing on the overseas players once again. Marizanne Kapp's last outing against the UP Warriorz saw her bowl an outstanding spell of 3/5 in four overs, and given how they batted in their first match, there could be a haul in there for her.

However, with the wickets slowing down, the class of a bowler like Sophie Ecclestone could help me score big, with the English left-arm spinner also capable of scoring some handy runs with the bat. Vrinda Dinesh, who opened the batting for UPW in their first match, is my uncapped transfer in, although pacer Kranti Goud is another prospect.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - UPW vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 6 - UPW vs DC

Players playing in Match 6: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Radha Yadav (BOWL) (DC), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), and Vrinda Dinesh (BAT) (UPW).

Deepti Sharma is the standout captaincy option, given her coming in to bat at No. 4 and also playing a major role with the ball. Marizanne Kapp falls under the same ambit, although Shafali Verma and Sophie Ecclestone present interesting alternate routes.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 7

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 7

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) | Next Fixture: vs vs RCB, Match 7

