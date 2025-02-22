WPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - DC vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, February 22, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

My usage of the Double Up booster in the MI-RCB game went decently, but there was a scope for scoring at least 200-300 points more had I somehow accommodated Ellyse Perry on my team.

WPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 7: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB), Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB), Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI), Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (BAT) (RCB), Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB), and Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB).

Booster Played: Double Up (2X)

Captain: Hayley Matthews. | Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Total Points: 6132.5.

With my eye on using the Power Indian Player booster in M9 - RCB vs UPW, I plan to make seven regular transfers in this fixture.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Saturday, February 22.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 7 | Transfers Remaining: 27

1) Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) - IN

2) Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) - IN

3) Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC) - IN

4) Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) - OUT | Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) - IN

5) Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) - OUT | Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) - IN

6) Danni Wyatt-Hodge (BAT) (RCB) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) - IN

7) Joshitha VJ (BOWL) (RCB) - OUT | Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) - IN

I aim to play my Power Indian Player Booster in Match 9, between UPW and RCB, and most of my transfers for this match are to set up the booster in the next. I'm bringing in three players from UPW and four from DC for this fixture, retaining four RCB players on my team to facilitate easily playing the booster on Monday. However, if the Warriorz makes any changes to their playing XI, I'll revise my transfer strategy accordingly.

Kiran Navgire showed how destructive she could be at the top of the order in the reverse fixture on Wednesday, and she's a must-have when in this form. Deepti Sharma is the best Indian captain on paper in the league, and she'll definitely be a key part of the captaincy conversation in this match as well. Sophie Ecclestone fills up a bowler's slot, and on a spin-friendly track, she could also be a very successful Fantasy pick tonight.

Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland are must-haves from the Delhi Capitals, and so are their two openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. Unless things change drastically from the Warriorz, these four players should have another solid outing and help DC do the double over Deepti Sharma and Co.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 - DC vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 8 - DC vs UPW

Players playing in Match 8: Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC), Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC), Annabel Sutherland (ALL) (DC), and Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW).

Getting the captaincy right in this game won't be easy, especially with a higher number of options than I had in the reverse fixture. Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, and Deepti Sharma are easy candidates, but even a 30+ knock from either Meg Lanning or Shafali Verma could be just as valuable.

While I'll still back the all-rounders to have a better game, the toss and final team compositions of both teams will influence my decision today.

Other Players

Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 9

Renuka Singh Thakur (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 9

Richa Ghosh (WK) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 9

Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 9

