WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match

The Western Storm (WS) will take on Central Sparks (CES) in a league match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday, July 9.

The Western Storm had an excellent start to their English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 campaign, beating the Lightning by 75 runs, ensuring a bonus point in the process. The Central Sparks, meanwhile, lost a close encounter in a rain-affected game against the Southern Vipers.

WS vs CES Probable Playing 11 today

Western Storm: Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas.

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Davina Perrin, Thea Brookes, Ami Campbell, Abigail Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Elizabeth Russell, Hannah Baker.

Match Details

WS vs CES, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 9th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners might be able to extract some turn as well as the match progresses.

Today’s WS vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natasha Wraith played a solid 35-run knock against the Lightning in addition to taking a couple of catches.

Batter

Eve Jones was the Central Sparks' top-scorer with 39 runs in the last game. She will be keen to add to her tally today.

All-rounder

Danielle Gibson chipped in nicely with both bat and ball in the Western Storm's first English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022. She returned with figures of 2/26 from 7.2 overs and also scored 16 runs.

Bowler

Lauren Filer was the pick of the Western Storm bowlers in the last game, returning with figures of 3/35 from eight overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Danielle Gibson (WS): 100 points

Lauren Filer (WS): 99 points

Fran Wilson (WS): 65 points

Sarah Glenn (CES): 54 points

Eve Jones (CES): 48 points

Important stats for WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Danielle Gibson: 16 runs & 2 wickets

Lauren Filer: 3 wickets

Fran Wilson: 43 runs

Sarah Glenn: 15 runs & 1 wicket

Eve Jones: 39 runs

WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Central Sparks - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Fran Wilson, Eve Jones, Sophie Luff, Ami Campbell, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Hannah Baker, Grace Potts, Lauren Filer.

Captain: Danielle Gibson. Vice-captain: Sarah Glenn.

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Central Sparks - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abigail Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Fran Wilson, Eve Jones, Sophie Luff, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Hannah Baker, Grace Potts, Lauren Filer.

Captain: Lauren Filer. Vice-captain: Eve Jones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far