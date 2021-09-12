WS vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For English Women's ODD 2021

The English Women's ODD 2021 pits the Western Storm against Lightning at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.
Western Storm will look to continue their red-hot form in the English Women's ODD with another win on their home turf. However, they face a strong Lightning side who will be itching to return to winning ways against the Western Storm in Bristol.
WS vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today
LIG XI
Bethany Harmer, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abi Freeborn (wk), Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Yvonne Graves, Grace Ballinger and Josie Groves
WS XI
Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (c), Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Bethan Gammon, Chloe Skelton, Lauren Filer, Joey-Leigh Roberts and Steph Hutchins
Match Details
WS vs LIG, English Women's ODD 2021
Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Derby
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the County Ground is a decent one to bat on, one can expect movement off the surface for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Spin will play a big role in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s WS vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Abigail Freeborn: Abi Freeborn is one of the Lightning's best batters, given her ability to play both pace and spin. She will be key in the middle overs, with Freeborn's form also being a telling factor in her inclusion.
Batter
Sophie Luff: Sophie Luff has been in fairly decent form over the last few games, with her fifty in the previous English Women's ODDfixture also holding her in good stead. With only a few options available in the batters department, Luff is a must-have in your WS vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Kathryn Bryce: Kathryn Bryce is one of the better all-rounders in the English Women's ODD, but she is yet to star with the bat. With her bowling ability bound to come in handy, Bryce is one to watch out for in this game.
Bowler
Lauren Filer: Filer's new bowling ability has served Western Storm well with her swing bowling delivering a few wickets as well. With conditions helping her style as well, Filer is a must-have in your WS vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.
Top 3 best players to pick in WS vs LIG Dream11 prediction team
Kathryn Bryce (LIG) - 506 points
Kirstie Gordon (LIG) - 488 points
Sophie Luff (WS) - 255 points
Important Stats for WS vs LIG Dream11 prediction team
Sophie Luff: 190 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 38.00
Kirstie Gordon: 11 wickets in 5 matches, Economy: 2.94
Kathryn Bryce: 187 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 37.40
WS vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's ODD)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Freeborn, S Luff, Y Graves, B Harmer, K Bryce, G Hennessy, F Morris, D Gibson, K Gordon, S Munro and L Filer
Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: S Luff
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Freeborn, S Luff, Y Graves, B Harmer, K Bryce, G Hennessy, T Graves, N Wraith, K Gordon, S Munro and L Filer
Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Hennessy