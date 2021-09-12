WS vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For English Women's ODD 2021

The English Women's ODD 2021 pits the Western Storm against Lightning at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

Western Storm will look to continue their red-hot form in the English Women's ODD with another win on their home turf. However, they face a strong Lightning side who will be itching to return to winning ways against the Western Storm in Bristol.

WS vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Bethany Harmer, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abi Freeborn (wk), Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Yvonne Graves, Grace Ballinger and Josie Groves

WS XI

Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (c), Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Bethan Gammon, Chloe Skelton, Lauren Filer, Joey-Leigh Roberts and Steph Hutchins

Match Details

WS vs LIG, English Women's ODD 2021

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground is a decent one to bat on, one can expect movement off the surface for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Spin will play a big role in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s WS vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigail Freeborn: Abi Freeborn is one of the Lightning's best batters, given her ability to play both pace and spin. She will be key in the middle overs, with Freeborn's form also being a telling factor in her inclusion.

Batter

Sophie Luff: Sophie Luff has been in fairly decent form over the last few games, with her fifty in the previous English Women's ODDfixture also holding her in good stead. With only a few options available in the batters department, Luff is a must-have in your WS vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kathryn Bryce: Kathryn Bryce is one of the better all-rounders in the English Women's ODD, but she is yet to star with the bat. With her bowling ability bound to come in handy, Bryce is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Lauren Filer: Filer's new bowling ability has served Western Storm well with her swing bowling delivering a few wickets as well. With conditions helping her style as well, Filer is a must-have in your WS vs LIG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in WS vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Kathryn Bryce (LIG) - 506 points

Kirstie Gordon (LIG) - 488 points

Sophie Luff (WS) - 255 points

Important Stats for WS vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Luff: 190 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 38.00

Kirstie Gordon: 11 wickets in 5 matches, Economy: 2.94

Kathryn Bryce: 187 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 37.40

WS vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's ODD)

WS vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Freeborn, S Luff, Y Graves, B Harmer, K Bryce, G Hennessy, F Morris, D Gibson, K Gordon, S Munro and L Filer

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: S Luff

WS vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - English Women's ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Freeborn, S Luff, Y Graves, B Harmer, K Bryce, G Hennessy, T Graves, N Wraith, K Gordon, S Munro and L Filer

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Hennessy

Edited by Samya Majumdar