WS vs NOD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 10th, 2021

The table-toppers of group B face will face each other in the 12th match of the English Women’s Regional T20. The Northern Diamonds will lock horns against the Western Storm at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The winner of this game will go to the top of the table.

Both sides have won and lost a game in their last two outings. However, they haven’t faced each other yet with a cracker of a contest on the cards.

Let’s look at the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the game between the Western Storm and Northern Diamonds of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

#3 Sophie Luff

Western Storm vs Loughborough Lightning: Kia Super League

Sophie Luff leads the Western Storm in the English Women’s Regional T20 Competition. Luff is a right-handed batter and bowls right-arm medium pace occasionally.

Luff started the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup with a well-composed knock of 31 runs against Sunrisers that saw her side post a competitive total. Although it wasn’t enough, the Sunrisers went past the Storm in the first game.

Sophie Luff didn’t get to bat in the second game but is a player to watch out for in the competition.

#2 Jenny Gunn

England Women v Australia A Women

Jenny Gunn is an English all-rounder who represents the Northern Diamonds in the domestic circuit. The experienced all-rounder has been impressive so far in the competition for the Diamonds.

Gunn is the current leading wicket-taker for the Diamonds in the English Women’s Regional T20. She has picked up three wickets in the Diamonds’ previous fixture against the Sunrisers.

The experienced all-rounder will play a crucial role in the Diamonds squad this season.

#1 Sarah Taylor

Sarah Taylor is a former England wicket-keeper batter who has represented England in over 200 international games. Taylor plays for the Northern Diamonds in the domestic circuit.

Taylor didn’t bat in the first game but was brilliant in the second match. With 117 to chase against the Sunrisers, Taylor remained unbeaten on 43 off 35 balls. It was a well-composed innings from the wicket-keeper batter. She is a vital cog in the Northern Diamonds batting line-up and holds the key to the Diamonds’ chances in the English Women’s Regional T20.

