WS vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022, Match 24

Western Storm (WS) will take on the Northern Diamonds (NOD) in the 24th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday, September 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WS vs NOD Dream11 prediction for today's English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 game.

The Northern Diamonds began their English Women's One-Day Trophy 2022 campaign well, winning four games in a row. The likes of Linsey Smith and Lauren Winfield have shown excellent form and have been well supported. They will aim to go top of the points table with a win on Sunday.

Western Storm, on the other hand, are having an average tournament, winning two and losing two games. Sophie Luff was excellent with the bat for them, but their bowlers have struggled to put together consistent performances.

WS vs NOD Match Details

The 24th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 will be played on Sunday, September 11 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. The game is set to start at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WS vs NOD Match 24, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: September 11, 2022, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Live Streaming: Fancode

WS vs NOD, Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. Pacers could have an advantage, as the pitch has movement and bounce. Anything above 250 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 0

Matches Won by team bowling first: 5

Average 1st innings score: 177

Average 2nd innings score: 177

WS vs NOD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Western Storm: L,W,L,W,W

Northern Diamonds: W,W,W,W,L

WS vs NOD Probable Playing 11 today

Western Storm injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Western Storm Probable Playing XI:

Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Chloe Skelton, and Claire Nicholas

Northern Diamonds injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Northern Diamonds Probable Playing XI:

Hollie Armitage (c), Lauren Winfield (wk), Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Sterre Kalis, and Phoebe Turner.

WS vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield (206 runs in four matches, Average: 51.50)

She looked decent with the bat in her previous outing, scoring 61 off 75 balls, with the help of five boundaries and one six. Given her ability, she could be a good addition to your fantasy side.

Top Batter Pick

Sophie Luff (251 runs in four matches, Average: 83.66)

She batted last against the South East Star and looked in good form, scoring 95 runs at a strike rate of 79.83 with 11 fours. This makes Sophie a must-have in your WS vs NOD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danielle Gibson (44 runs & 5 wickets in four matches)

Gibson has been in superb form with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 44 runs while taking five wickets in four games, making her a multiplier pick for the WS vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Linsey Smith (Eight wickets & 37 runs in four matches, Average: 18.75)

She has been in great form with the ball in the competition so far, having picked up eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 3.75. She could be a multiplier pick for today's outing.

WS vs NOD match captain and vice-captain choices

Hollie Armitage

She has been phenomenal with the bat in the tournament so far, scoring 174 runs at an average of 58.00, while also proving effective with the ball. She could be an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

George Jincy

Katie has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. She has scored 118 runs at an average of 29.50 in four games, making her an absolute must-have in your WS vs NOD Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for WS vs NOD Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Lauren Filer Seven wickets in four games Emma Marlow Six wickets in three games Chloe Skelton Six wickets in two games Katie George 118 runs in four games Sophie Luff 251 runs in four games

WS vs NOD match expert tips 24th match

Leigh Kasperek is a great off-break bowler who can win games for her team on her own. She has extensive experience as a regular member of her national side. She has scalped seven wickets at an average of 18.85 in four games and will be eager to put up a strong showing in today's game, making her a popular choice for your Dream11 team.

WS vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24th, Head To Head League

WS vs NOD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Hollie Armitage

All-Rounders: Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Jenny Gunn

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Lauren Filer, Emma Marlow

WS vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24th, Grand League

WS vs NOD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield

Batters: Sophie Luff, Katie George, Hollie Armitage

All-Rounders: Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Jenny Gunn

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Lauren Filer, Katie Levick

Edited by Ankush Das