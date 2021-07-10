WS vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 10, 2021

The Western Storm and Northern Diamonds will lock horns in a Group B fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday.

Western Storm are placed in second spot in the points table with a win and a defeat so far. The Storm started their English Women's Regional T20 campaign with a seven-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers before quickly bouncing back to record an emphatic nine-wicket win over the Thunder.

The Northern Diamonds have also won and lost one game apiece in the English Women's Regional T20, but occupy top spot, owing to having a better net run rate. The Diamonds lost to the Thunder by 12 runs in their season opener but registered an eight-wicket win over the Sunrisers in their next match.

With both teams eager to extend their winning momentum, we should be in for a cracking English Women's Regional T20 contest at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Western Storm

Nicole Harvey, Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Natasha Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Ella Telford, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sarah Taylor

Probable Playing XIs

Western Storm

Nicole Harvey, Emily Edgcombe, Lauren Parfitt, Lauren Filer, Alex Griffiths, Danielle Gibson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Katie George

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Sarah Taylor(wk), Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Rachel Hopkins, Alex MacDonald, Linsey Smith, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Match Details

Match: Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds, Group B, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: 10th July, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch report

Both teams will look to bat first on a relatively flat wicket in Taunton. Batters will enjoy the favorable conditions on offer in the first innings. But the same cannot be said for the team batting second as the spinners will come into play, with the wicket slowing down a little as the match progresses. 170 should be the par score on this surface. Overall, an exciting English Women's Regional T20 game is on the cards at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Saturday.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WS vs NOD)

WS vs NOD Dream11 Team - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Natasha Wraith, Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Jenny Gunn. Vice-captain: Fi Morris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Danielle Gibson, Hollie Armitage, Jenny Gunn, Alex Griffiths, Fi Morris, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Hollie Armitage. Vice-captain: Danielle Gibson