WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match

Western Storm (WS) will take on the South East Stars (SES) in a league match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the College Ground in Cheltenham on Saturday, July 23.

The Western Storm have been in good form in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022. They have won two out of their three games, with one of their victories coming with a bonus point. The South East Stars also have two wins from three matches. Both victories have fetched them bonus points.

WS vs SES Probable Playing 11 today

Western Storm: Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Fi Morris, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Niamh Holland, Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas.

South East Stars: Chloe Brewer, Kirstie White, Kira Chathli (wk), Aylish Cranstone (c), Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Lauren Smith, Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Bethan Miles, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

WS vs SES, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 23rd 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Pitch Report

The track at the College Ground in Cheltenham is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being common at the venue. However, there might be some help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners.

Today’s WS vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kira Chathli has been in good form with the bat, having accumulated 95 runs in three innings so far.

Batters

Sophie Luff has amassed 156 runs, including one century and one fifty, in three English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 innings.

All-rounder

Danielle Gibson can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. She has picked up four wickets and chipped in with 35 runs.

Bowlers

Lauren Smith has played only one English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 match, but made a huge all-round impact in the game. She scored an unbeaten 73 and returned with figures of 2/20 from 7.1 overs.

Lauren Filer has been in superb form with the ball, returning with seven scalps from three games. She has also scored 63 runs in two innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Lauren Filer (WS): 291 points

Danielle Gibson (WS): 214 points

Sophie Luff (WS): 199 points

Kira Chathli (SES): 167 points

Lauren Smith (SES): 154 points

Important stats for WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Luff: 156 runs

Lauren Filer: 63 runs & 7 wickets

Danielle Gibson: 35 runs & 4 wickets

Kira Chathli: 95 runs

Lauren Smith: 73 runs & 2 wickets

WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs South East Stars - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Kira Chathli, Fran Wilson, Aylish Cranstone, Sophie Luff, Grace Gibbs, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Lauren Smith, Lauren Filer, Bethan Miles.

Captain: Danielle Gibson. Vice-captain: Lauren Smith.

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs South East Stars - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Kira Chathli, Fran Wilson, Aylish Cranstone, Katie George, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Smith, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gregory, Sophia Smale.

Captain: Lauren Filer. Vice-captain: Sophie Luff.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far