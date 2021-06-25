WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - June 26th, 2021

In the third game of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup (now Charlotte Edwards Cup), the Western Storm will lock horns with the Sunrisers at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Sophie Luff is the captain of the Storm while the Sunrisers will be led by Amara Carr. With key England players missing from the start of the tournament, it will be a great opportunity for the young players to step up and showcase their talent.

Ahead of this high-octane clash, let’s take a look at the top three players whom you can have as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the clash for the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 clash.

#3 Naomi Dattani

Naomi Dattani will represent the Sunrisers in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

Naomi Dattani is a left-handed batter and was the Sunrisers' highest run-scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She smashed 117 runs in the tournament at an average of 29.25 and striking at just below 70.

Dattani's highest score was 65, which came against the Lightning at Loughborough. She is the mainstay in the Sunrisers’ batting line-up, and if she gets firing, the Sunrisers can compete against any team. Dattani is expected to be a key batter for the Sunrisers in the English Women's Regional T20.

#2 Kelly Castle

Kelly Shannon Castle is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-pace bowler. The 23-year-old represents the Sunrisers in the domestic circuit and was impressive in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as well.

Castle scored 67 runs in four innings, including a half-century. The highest score of 52 came against the Lightning as she helped her side cross the 200-run mark. She even picked up two wickets in the match but it wasn’t enough as the Lightning won the game by five wickets. Castle picked up six wickets in the tournament at an impressive average of 15.50 and was also the highest wicket-taker for her side.

#1 Sophie Luff

Sophie Luff will represent the Western Storm in the English Women's Regional T20 Cup 2021

Sophie Luff is a right-handed batter who bowls occasionally. She will be leading the Western Storm in the absence of Heather Knight, who will be unavailable due to international duties.

Luff emerged through the ranks and has impressed everyone with her batting. She was the second-highest run-scorer for her team in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 125 runs, behind Knight, who scored 223 runs.

Luff averaged 31.25 with the bat and had a half-century to her name in the tournament. She also scored 55 runs against the South East Stars. Luff will now look to lead by example in the inaugural edition of the English Women's Regional T20 Cup.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar